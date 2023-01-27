Amerindians in Guyana will benefit fully from country’s resources

Guyana: Amerindians will benefit fully from country’s resources

Amerindians in Guyana are being assured their lives will be improved as the government has allocated GUY$4.7 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) towards their development and millions more in the health, education, infrastructure and social services sectors.

The promise was made by Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai during day three of the Budget debate on Wednesday.

She told the National Assembly that the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has a vested interest in ensuring that hinterland and Amerindian communities benefit from all resources and programmes that will improve their lives.

Among the many initiatives in the 2023 budget is $500 million that will go towards advancing land titling in Amerindian communities. This will ensure Amerindian communities have absolute ownership of their lands.

“The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs will be pursuing 19 demarcations and 11 land extensions, far more than the zero which the APNU+AFC [former government] delivered to the Amerindians,” Minister Sukhai pointed out.

An additional $500 million is earmarked to continue construction and equipping of ICT hubs in the various Amerindian communities in 2023. Also, $205 million has been allocated for women, culture and preservation of Amerindian languages.

To support Amerindian leaders, a sum of $147 million has been earmarked for the completion of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Secretariat and to also furnish the facility.

During her presentation, Minister Sukhai reminded of the APNU+AFC administration’s failures with regard to Amerindian development for the period 2015 to 2020.

“Upon return to office, the PPP/C government met a plethora of issues that affected our indigenous people. These range from indiscriminate neglect and stagnant village economies, all the way to the pause of land titling for our first people,” she said.

Charging that about 1,972 Community Service Officers were dismissed by the APNU+AFC, taking $700 million from the pockets of Amerindian youths, Sukhai added: “Today, 2,500 young people are fully engaged again, and are receiving an income so they can help put food on their tables.”

The programme has since been reinstated and the number is expected to increase to 3,000 in 2023, creating 500 more jobs for Amerindian youths.

Minister Sukhai stressed that since assuming office, the PPP/C administration had reinstated several programmes that seek to improve the lives of Amerindians.

Source : CMC