Amsterdam to Guyana: KLM Introduces New Direct Flights

Dutch carrier KLM is adding a brand-new destination in the Caribbean this spring, Caribbean Journal has learned. Beginning June 4, KLM will be operating its first-ever flights between Amsterdam and Guyana, one of the fastest-growing economies in the hemisphere.

The flight will be operating twice every week, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays; KLM is running the flights on Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

That includes 18 seats in business and another 246 in coach.

You should note that it’s direct but not nonstop on both legs; the flight from Amsterdam includes a stop in St Maarten, with the St Maarten-Guyana flight departing about one hour and a half later.

On the way back from Guyana to Amsterdam, it is a nonstop flight, with a flight time of about nine hours and 20 minutes.

So what about prices? Fares start at 1,026.08 euros in economy, including one checked bag each way.