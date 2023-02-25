An SDA church in Brazil (SA) is offering free electrical training course

The free community electrical training was held in the youth room of the Adventist church in Cidade Industrial de Curitiba (CIC), Paraná. “That was educational. Good teacher. It will aid our employment and earnings “says Ryan Delgado Ferreira Lemes, one of 21 graduates who earned a certificate on Sunday, February 5.

Participants registered at a health fair hosted by Caleb Mission volunteers and attended evening lessons from January 30 to February 2, Monday through Thursday. The theoretical test and practical class were on the last day. Electrician Jesse Jaelson da Silva taught the course. “We simulated a complete house installation, with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom,” says da Silva.

Lemes was motivated to master an income-generating skill. He promises to attend additional classes. The church plans to offer more training throughout the year.

Pastor Carlos Máximo said the next is planned. “We’ll teach cooking. Some are revealing family names, “says. Biblical classes are planned for interested pupils.