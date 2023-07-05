Andre Cadogan Appointed As New CEO of St Vincent Co-operative Bank

SVCB appoints new CEO

Mr. Andre Cadogan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mr. Cadogan began his employment on Monday, July 3, 2023, bringing with him a lot of banking experience and skills.

A career banker with over 30 years of experience across the Caribbean, Mr. Cadogan has held Country Manager roles in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Grenada at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. Through his work, Mr. Cadogan has developed a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities faced by banks and their customers in the region.

In his new role, Mr. Cadogan will lead The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd. in its mission to provide top-quality banking services to its clients with a focus on community outreach and positive social impact. He brings a strong drive for innovation, customer-centricity and operational excellence that will help guide the bank towards achieving its strategic goals.

The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Mr. Cadogan to the team and is confident that his wealth of experience and leadership skills will strengthen the Bank’s position in the market and enable it to provide unparalleled service and value to its customers.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been given this opportunity to lead The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd.,” said Mr. Cadogan. “I look forward to working with the Board, the management team, and staff to build on the Bank’s achievements and help position it as a leader in the banking industry. Our customers and community will continue to be at the forefront of all we do.”

The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd looks forward to working under Mr. Cadogan’s leadership and wishes him every success in his new role.