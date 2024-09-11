André Cox: A Life Cut Short by the 9/11 Terror Attacks

Andre “Colin” Cox, the sole national of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who was killed in the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001 in New York City, United States, is being remembered today.

Cox, a resident of New Montrose, was one of the hundreds of people who lost their lives as a result of a series of coordinated suicide assaults carried out by terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda. These terrorists flew two commercial jets into the World Trade Centre in New York City.

During the incident that took place on September 11, 2001, Cox was working on the 101st level of the World Trade Centre skyscraper, which was 110 stories tall. The only item that was returned to his mother, Princina Cox, was his wallet.

His brother Nigel made the following statement in the obituary that was written for him:

Constantly on the Move

André Cox moved to Canarsie in pursuit of a fresh start, following in the footsteps of his brothers who had moved from St. Vincent in the Caribbean. He believed that if he studied computer science, he might be able to go into the architectural field. After that, he worked in the cafeteria and then enrolled at Brooklyn College in the year 1994. In addition to attending school full-time, he worked full-time for a cumulative period of seven years. It was his routine to get up at 4:30 in the morning and leave for work at 5:45 in the morning.

In the café located on the 101st floor of the World Trade Centre, he was responsible for the preparation of food. Once he had finished his work at three o’clock, he would take the tube to school, where he would attend classes and study until eleven o’clock at night. His routine consisted of studying and sleeping on the weekends. This has been his routine for the majority of the past seven years.

During the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, about three thousand people lost their lives. These assaults sparked significant measures in the United States to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.