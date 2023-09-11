Andre Cox, Lone St Vincent National Killed in 9/11 Attacks, Remembered

Today, Vincentians mourn Andre ‘Colin’ Cox, the lone St Vincent and the Grenadines national who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in New York, United States.

Cox, a New Montrose resident, and hundreds of others were killed in a series of coordinated suicide assaults by Al-Qaeda terrorists on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Cox was working on the 101st floor of the 110-story WTC skyscraper when it was struck. The only thing returned to his mother, Princina Cox, was his tarnished wallet.

His brother Nigel stated the following in his obituary:

Always on the Go

“André Cox followed his brothers from St. Vincent in the Caribbean to Canarsie in search of a new future. He thought he might get into architecture by studying computer science. So he took cafeteria jobs and enrolled in 1994 at Brooklyn College. For seven years, he worked full time and went to school full time, too. This was his schedule: up at 4:30 a.m., leave for work at 5:45 a.m.

His job was food preparation in a cafeteria on the 101st floor of 1 World Trade Center. When he finished at 3 p.m., he would take the subway to school, go to classes and study, and be home at 11 p.m. On weekends, he studied and slept. “That was his schedule for most of the last seven years”.

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which sparked massive counter-terrorism programs in the United States and marked George W. Bush’s presidency.