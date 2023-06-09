Andre Simon, Antiguan cyclist, dies in hospital in the United States

Andre Simon, an Antiguan cyclist, died yesterday at a hospital in the United States.

On May 8, 2022, the 36-year-old athlete and father of one was critically injured when he was hit by a speeding car while cycling down the Sir George Walter Highway.

Simon suffered brain damage and internal bleeding as a result of the Mother’s Day crash.

This tragedy sparked a nationwide fundraising movement to transport him overseas for medical care.

Several fundraisers were conducted across the country in a bid to gather thousands of dollars for Simon’s medical bills, which are believed to total more than EC $1 million.

Simon was not taken to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas for further treatment while in a coma until early July 2022.

Simon’s family said that he was recuperating a few weeks ago, but that he had developed an infection, which hampered his recuperation.

