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Anguilla Hosts 2026 CXC Regional Results Ceremony

Press Release
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The Caribbean Examinations Council has announced that Anguilla will serve as the host for the official 2026 examination results ceremony on August 18th.

This high-profile event, held at the Teachers’ Resource Centre, will disclose the performance outcomes for various regional certifications including CAPE and CSEC.

Key speakers, such as Minister Shellya Rogers-Webster and CXC executives, will lead the hybrid presentation which features both in-person and livestreamed segments.

Beyond sharing statistical achievements, the ceremony highlights Anguillan cultural talent through local student performances in poetry and music.

This annual tradition underscores a regional dedication to educational advancement and the celebration of student success across the Caribbean.

Following the formal proceedings, students will gain online access to their individual grade reports.

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