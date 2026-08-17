Anguilla Hosts 2026 CXC Regional Results Ceremony

The Caribbean Examinations Council has announced that Anguilla will serve as the host for the official 2026 examination results ceremony on August 18th.

This high-profile event, held at the Teachers’ Resource Centre, will disclose the performance outcomes for various regional certifications including CAPE and CSEC.

Key speakers, such as Minister Shellya Rogers-Webster and CXC executives, will lead the hybrid presentation which features both in-person and livestreamed segments.

Beyond sharing statistical achievements, the ceremony highlights Anguillan cultural talent through local student performances in poetry and music.

This annual tradition underscores a regional dedication to educational advancement and the celebration of student success across the Caribbean.

Following the formal proceedings, students will gain online access to their individual grade reports.