    Tuesday, December 16

    Aniek Stapleton is Miss SVG princess model 2025

    Aniek Stapleton has been Crowned Miss SVG Princess model 2025.

    The pageant took place on Saturday 13th December 2025 at the peace memorial hall, and Aniek wins testament to her hard work, talent and dedication.

    Miss SVG Princess Model 2025 _ Aniek Stapleton
    1st Runner-up _ Jomaria Tash
    2nd Runner-up _ Deja Browne
    3rd Runner-up _ Jimelia Bynoe
    Best Career wear _ Jomaria Tash
    Best Career speech _ Jomaria Tash
    Best Sport wear _ Aniek Stapleton
    Best Talent _ Jimelia Bynoe
    Best Princess wear _ Deja Browne
    Best interview _ Jomaria Tash

