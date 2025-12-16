Aniek Stapleton has been Crowned Miss SVG Princess model 2025.

The pageant took place on Saturday 13th December 2025 at the peace memorial hall, and Aniek wins testament to her hard work, talent and dedication.



Miss SVG Princess Model 2025 _ Aniek Stapleton

1st Runner-up _ Jomaria Tash

2nd Runner-up _ Deja Browne

3rd Runner-up _ Jimelia Bynoe

Best Career wear _ Jomaria Tash

Best Career speech _ Jomaria Tash

Best Sport wear _ Aniek Stapleton

Best Talent _ Jimelia Bynoe

Best Princess wear _ Deja Browne

Best interview _ Jomaria Tash