Aniek Stapleton has been Crowned Miss SVG Princess model 2025.
The pageant took place on Saturday 13th December 2025 at the peace memorial hall, and Aniek wins testament to her hard work, talent and dedication.
Miss SVG Princess Model 2025 _ Aniek Stapleton
1st Runner-up _ Jomaria Tash
2nd Runner-up _ Deja Browne
3rd Runner-up _ Jimelia Bynoe
Best Career wear _ Jomaria Tash
Best Career speech _ Jomaria Tash
Best Sport wear _ Aniek Stapleton
Best Talent _ Jimelia Bynoe
Best Princess wear _ Deja Browne
Best interview _ Jomaria Tash