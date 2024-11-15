Justice Delayed: 500+teachers await verdict in vaccine mandate case

Too Long Waiting for Justice!

It’s November again. The struggle goes on for over 500 teachers and public servants who are awaiting justice from the Court of Appeal on the renowned ‘vaccine’ mandate case. One of the participants in the recent public speaking competition wonderfully echoed the sentiments of dismissed workers. In a fervent plea for justice, the youth questioned, “when will it end?”

The young and old in this country continue to feel the disastrous impact of the government’ decision to persecute hardworking Vincentians. Why? We refused to be lab rats. We refused to consent to an asinine mandate. We did not allow Ralph Gonsalves and his callous team to dictate what to put into our God-given bodies. We were not duped with their misinformation, disinformation and fake news regarding an unsafe and ineffective injection.

The unforgettable ordeal began in our parliament in August 2021 when the Unity Labour Party (ULP) parliamentarians started an all-out war on our rights. While most Vincentians were asleep in the wee hours, those wretched politicians were busy debating for changes to the Public Health Act, to accommodate a wickedly orchestrated mandate. What a dishonourable act! They are totally unfit to govern this independent nation. They have no regard for the inalienable and constitutionally protected rights of citizens.

The devastating result of their satanic work was the Special Measures SR&O which was implemented on November 19th 2021, putting hundreds of workers and their families on the breadline. Thankfully, the real unions in this country assisted the workers by taking the matter to court. Since then, the pressure has only intensified by the cruel labour-hating ULP administration. After Justice Esco Henry justly ruled that the government’s mandate was “ unlawful, unconstitutional, ultra vires, disproportionate and tainted with procedural impropriety”, the government defiantly disregarded her judgement. They took the matter to the Appeal Court, ridiculously claiming that they had no money to pay workers, and that justice Henry was wrong. Imagine a government does not have money to compensate workers, but they can misuse taxpayers’ money to further transgress our rights!

Vincentians must realise that we are dealing with a morally bankrupt government whose behaviour is like brute beasts. After three years of suffering, not even one of the ministers has apologised for the brutality of citizens. A mountain of evidence is available, including court rulings worldwide, declaring the unconstitutionality of mandates. Workers continue to be compensated in the United States, for example. Yet, this depraved government, especially its arrogant Prime Minister, does not want to admit and abandon the evil. What a government!

The struggles are compounded by an Appeal Court which seems to be taking forever to give a judgement. November 19th will be 201 days (over 6 months) since the court heard the matter. Why is the court taking so long? Do they need six months to watch evil in the face and say it is evil? Don’t they understand that thousands of citizens are suffering? Where is the speedy justice in this important constitutional case of great public interest? Such lingering of justice encourages hard-heartedness in the evil doers. “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11

Despite the injustice of the unconscionable government and the unacceptable delay of the Court of Appeal, we have one certainty. Evil will not last forever. Evildoers will get retribution from YHWH-GOD, the Great Legislator of the Universe. “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.” Proverbs 11:21. A Day of reckoning is coming for all who participated in the wickedness against the people of this country, under a draconian unscientific mandate. “And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?” Isaiah 10:3