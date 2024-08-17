Annette Mark Takes the Helm as CEO of SVG Tourism Authority

Annette Mark has been appointed as the new CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA). Mark will focus on enhancing marketing efforts and raising awareness of the destination’s 32 islands and cays.

She will address Hurricane Beryl’s damage to the Grenadines, restoring affected accommodations, attracting more yacht enthusiasts, and improving the visitor experience.

Mark has experience as the executive director of Invest SVG, legal counsel, and chief of immigration for Antigua and Barbuda.

She has also served as a governmental expert for Antigua and Barbuda for the Working Groups of the Implementation Review Group of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Mechanism for the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (MESICIC).

The Authority will implement a strategic plan and marketing plan, focusing on data collection and analysis to guide marketing strategies.