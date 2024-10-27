Free Laptops for Teachers, 2nd Year SVGCC Students by Early 2025

Announcements made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on the 45th anniversary of independence.
- 5 percent additional tax-free salary for all nurses, nursing assistants, and nursing aides, until Dec 2025— cost over $2M
- VAT relief for domestic consumers of electricity up to 250 units (kilowatt hours) Cont’d indefinitely
- Duty-free concession on cement extended indefinitely
- Record 104 national scholarships, nation-al exhibitions, special awards, and bursaries for university to be issued – Cost $30M
- Record 2000 tuition scholarships issued
- Gov’t will pay student loans for Dec 2024 – Cost $200K ( interest rate is now 4.5)
- All primary and secondary school teachers and 2nd year students at SVGCC will receive free new laptops early 2025 -Cost $3M
- Dec 2024 – Feb 2025, a special Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA Special) of $175 monthly for 3K means-tested, particularly vulnerable households
- The Consumer Protection Act and the Price and Distribution of Goods Act will be utilised to the fullest to curtail price gouging by unscrupulous retailers
- Duty-free concessions on barrels will continue to Jan 31 2025
- Payout of approximately $500,000 to the Police for 2024 T20 WC will be effected shortly
- Increased allowances for particular categories of public employees including ag-grieved police officers, junior doctors, and some others, 2025
- Further beefing up of citizen security institutions, including the Law Courts, the Police Force, the Coast Guard, the Prisons, and the National Commission on Crime Prevention.
- Gov’t will spearhead the establishment of a Semi-Professional Football League in conjunction with the private sector, foot-ball clubs, and the SVGFF
- Sports Department will be restructured to ensure optimal functioning
- National orchestra and National choir to be established
- Housing Repair and Reconstruction programme will continue unabated until all volcano and Beryl affected homes are re-stored
- $600 monthly from October for Beryl affected Unemployed heads of households; owners of micro-enterprises; farmers + farm workers + fishers and their crew; and workers laid off in the tourism sector, via ATM cards (To be continued in 2025) -Cost $15M
- 320 new SET workers to begin in November. $200 increase for college graduate SET employees and $300 increase for university graduate SET employees.