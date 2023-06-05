Annual Vincy Unity Picnic returns to Crysler Provincial Park on July 15

Vincy Unity Picnic Returns for Annual Celebration of Vincentian Culture

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Associations of Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto are pleased to announce the highly anticipated annual Vincy Unity Picnic, which will be held on July 15, 2023, in Crysler Provincial Park in Eastern Ontario. This family-friendly festival has become a summer staple around the world, gathering over 10,000 attendees, including Vincentians, their friends, and people from Canada and the United States.

The Vincy Unity Picnic is a lively celebration of Vincentian culture and community. Participants will assemble at Crysler Park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to immerse themselves in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ rich heritage. The event provides visitors with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to demonstrate their customs through food, traditional costume, music, compelling performances, and engaging contacts with Canadian and Vincentian government officials and dignitaries.

The Vincy Unity Picnic, which was originally hosted in Brown’s Bay Park, was transferred to Crysler Park in 2022 and 2023 due to extensive reconstruction work at Brown’s Bay Park. Despite the site shift, the event’s spirit and soul remain intact, assuring an amazing experience for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the annual Vincy Unity Picnic,” Sandra Bobb, Chair of the St. Organizing Committee, remarked. “This event has grown to become a summer highlight for Vincentians and friends of our community.” We are excited to celebrate our unique culture, establish connections, and create lasting memories with all attendees.”

Attendees may expect a variety of activities and entertainment suitable for all ages throughout the day. The Vincy Unity Picnic has something for everyone, from cultural events highlighting traditional dances and music to culinary pleasures presenting authentic Vincentian cuisine. Children can enjoy dedicated play spaces and interesting activities, ensuring a fun-filled family experience.

Mark your calendars for July 15, 2023, and join us at Crysler Provincial Park to experience the warmth and spirit of Vincentian culture. More information and updates on the Vincy Unity Picnic can be found at www.svgunitypicnic.ca or by following us on Facebook-Vincy Picnic Canada.

Associations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Associations of Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto are community groups that promote Vincentian culture, tradition, and solidarity among Vincentians in Canada. They attempt to enhance the bonds within the Vincentian community and establish linkages with other communities in Canada through various events and activities.