Another rainy weekend forecast for St Vincent and the Grenadines

The SVG Met Office in its 72 hour outlook says by Friday afternoon, a weak tropical wave is expected to move just south of SVG, spreading a few scattered showers across the Grenadines/southern portion of our islands.

Shower activity could increase overnight into early Saturday, with isolated thunderstorms and a few showers reaching mainland St. Vincent.

A temporary reduction in cloudiness is expected early Sunday, before low-level clouds bring a few scattered showers across our islands again during the afternoon and into Sunday night.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35km/h) east north-easterlies gusting near 45 km/h could peak Friday night into Saturday, decreasing (15 – 30km/h) Sunday and turn east south-easterly by evening.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate, with swells ranging 1.0m to 2.0m across our islands.