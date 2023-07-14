Download Our App
Friday, July 14

Another rainy weekend forecast for St Vincent and the Grenadines

Editorial Staff
The SVG Met Office in its 72 hour outlook says by Friday afternoon, a weak tropical wave is expected to move just south of SVG, spreading a few scattered showers across the Grenadines/southern portion of our islands.

Shower activity could increase overnight into early Saturday, with isolated thunderstorms and a few showers reaching mainland St. Vincent.

A temporary reduction in cloudiness is expected early Sunday, before low-level clouds bring a few scattered showers across our islands again during the afternoon and into Sunday night.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35km/h) east north-easterlies gusting near 45 km/h could peak Friday night into Saturday, decreasing (15 – 30km/h) Sunday and turn east south-easterly by evening.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate, with swells ranging 1.0m to 2.0m across our islands.

