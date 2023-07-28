The St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has taken the decision to establish The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says this will include youths up to the age of 35.

Gonsalves announced on Friday that the Chair of the Advisory Council would be Mr. Anson Latchman. The council will advise the government on youth-related matters.

“Mr. Latchman is 27 years old. He is a budget analyst, a former national scholar, and a national cricketer. He is a young man who has come from the bowels of the working people in the rural area of this country”.

Gonsalves says there is going to be a core; however, he will not announce the other names until the launch, which should take place before the end of August.

“We are having chairpersons for each of the following sectors: agriculture, culture, Sports, Education, Health, IT, Tourism, fisheries, Climate change, Housing, Grenadines affairs, Creative industries, business and entrepreneurship, labor, and the media”.

Gonsalves stated that other sectors may well be added.

“In other words, the Advisory Council will consist of a core plus the chair of these bodies, so it will be over 20 people.”.