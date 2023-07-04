Anthony Sylvestre is sworn in as Belize new Attorney General

Anthony Sylvestre was sworn in as Belize’s new Attorney General in front of Dame Froyla Tzalam, the country’s Governor General.

Sylvestre’s appointment became effective on July 1, 2023, following the prime minister’s announcement of his nomination on June 28.

He takes over for Magali Marin Young, SC, who has held the position for just over two years.

Prime Minister John Briceo attended the ceremony with family and friends. The prime minister congratulated the new Attorney General, expressing Cabinet confidence in his capacity to take on the new post and responsibilities.

Sylvestre stated his pride in accepting the new role. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Briceo and the Cabinet for the chance to serve the people and government of Belize in this manner.