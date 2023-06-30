Anthony Sylvestre to be appointed as Belize new Attorney General

Anthony Sylvestre has been nominated by Prime Minister John Briceo to be Belize’s new Attorney General.

Sylvestre will take over as President on July 1, 2023.

Sylvestre, an attorney by profession, has served on numerous committees and boards. He is the Chairman of the University of Belize’s Board of Trustees, as well as a director on the boards of Belize Electricity Limited and Belize Infrastructure Limited.

He has also served on the Belize Advisory Council on the Guatemalan Claim, the Income and Business Tax Appeals Board, and the National AIDS Commission’s Policy and Legislative Sub-Committee.

Sylvestre was also a Senator in Belize’s National Assembly and a Crown Counsel in the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office.

Sylvestre has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, as well as a Certificate in Legal Education from Jamaica’s Norman Manley Law School.

The prime minister praised former Attorney General Magali Marin Young, SC, for her more than two years of service to the people and government of Belize, and wished her well as she returns to her practice.