Alfa Nero when sold will be renamed, sail under a new flag

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda announced today that the superyacht Alfa Nero will sail under a new name and flag when it is sold at auction this year.

Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, stated at today’s post-cabinet media conference that the renaming and reflagging of the 267-foot vessel will allow it to sail out of Falmouth Harbour, where it has been moored for more than a year.

When it published notifications of intent to sell the Russian billionaire Andrey Guryev’s superyacht on March 21 in both local and international media, the government overcame the initial barrier to selling the vessel.

Port Manager Darwin Telemaque notified Guryev, BVI-based Flying Dutchman Overseas Ltd, and Guernsey-based wealth management firm Opus Private in a letter that the vessel had been “abandoned.”

As it is no longer considered seaworthy, the boat has piled up large moorage and dockage fees and poses a severe hazard to the environment, according to Telemaque.

“I shall sell the said Alfa Nero pursuant to section three of the Port Authority (Amendment) Act 2023 without further notice if you fail to remove the Alfa Nero,” Telemaque’s notification said.

Hurst informed the reporters that after the ship is sold, the proceeds would be used to pay off obligations owing to the government, service providers, and the ship’s crew.

The value of the 16-year-old vessel is roughly $80 million.

The ship has a fitness center, spa, and pool that serves as a helipad.