Antigua & Barbuda announces new ‘Why Choose’ TV, digital campaign

Antigua & Barbuda launches new ‘Why Choose?’ tourism campaign

The Tourism Authority of Antigua and Barbuda has started a new broadcast and digital campaign to market the twin-island destination.

The promotion, titled “Why choose one when you can have both?” highlights iconic and well-known locations and attractions on both islands, including the award-winning Valley Church Beach, Devil’s Bridge, and Barbuda’s famous Pink Sand Beach.

In contrast to prior efforts, the stars of these commercials are locals.

The campaign pits Antiguans and Barbudans against one another in order to highlight the best aspects of their respective islands.

“The new campaign is an extension of our AND campaign,” said Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, “as we intentionally move the spotlight to the discerning and value conscious consumers, our twin-island destination, and the luxurious and authentic experiences available in each.”

Throughout the summer and fall, the advertisement will air across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, as well as the Caribbean and Latin America.