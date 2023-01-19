Antigua & Barbuda re-elect Gaston Browne as Prime Minister for third term

According to early election results from Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has been chosen to serve as prime minister a third time.

His Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) won 9 of the country’s 17 seats, giving the ruling party a slim victory.

In the early hours of today morning, Browne delivered a victory speech and posted a thank-you message on the ABLP’s Facebook page.

The main Opposition UPP garnered 6 seats while Independent Candidate Asot Micheal handsomely and easily won his seat in what was supposed to be a hotly contested seat. Trevor Walker won the Lone seat in Barbuda .

Despite a marked improvement by the UPP their leader Harold Lovell lost his seat .