Antigua to construct two Abattoirs to Reduce Meat Imports

Two new abattoirs are set to be constructed in Antigua and Barbuda as part of initiatives aimed at rejuvenating the nation’s agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Anthony Smith announced that the government has initiated a financial commitment to procure the facilities, anticipated to be delivered within a six-month timeframe.

This initiative is a component of a larger strategy aimed at diminishing the country’s reliance on imported meat while enhancing domestic livestock production.

“Last year, our expenditures on livestock imports reached approximately $170 million,” Mr. Smith remarked in an interview with state media.

“A distinct necessity exists for enhanced investment in the sector; however, it is equally imperative that farmers possess the requisite infrastructure to process their meat”.

Local farmers anticipate that the newly established abattoirs will enhance the efficiency of meat processing, thereby augmenting the capabilities of the nation’s current facility.

Mr. Smith indicated that the abattoirs would consist of prefabricated units transported to the island, facilitating a more expedient installation and operational process.