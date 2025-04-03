Vincentian Deported from Antigua for a Second Time

Antiguan authorities have ordered the removal of Vincentian national Kemanie Curtis Spencer from the country today. This comes a month after his initial deportation in February.

According to reports, the Vincentian had previously been deported from Antigua and Barbuda but managed to re-enter the country illegally. Under current immigration laws, entering a country without proper authorization is a serious offense, leading to detention and subsequent deportation.

In this case, Spencer reportedly entered Antigua without the necessary permissions from the Chief Immigration Officer, resulting in their apprehension and deportation once again.

Following his capture, Spencer appeared in court yesterday where Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel heard his case.

Despite his attempts to convince the court to allow him to stay, the magistrate denied his request and instructed immigration authorities to return him to St Vincent today.