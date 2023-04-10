Antigua: Easter vacation extended as hundreds of teachers set to strike

Teachers to stage industrial action pushing back the reopening of school to April 17

Hundreds of teachers on the island of Antigua are set to go on strike on April 11th, the day kids were supposed to return to school after the Easter holiday.

As a result, the Ministry of Education has prolonged public schools’ Easter vacation, with courses now due to resume on April 17.

The Union’s membership has been disappointed with the government’s progress on unresolved issues raised, leading to the scheduled strike.

According to the Ministry of Education, kids cannot be left alone, especially at this time of great problem with antisocial behavior among young, so the school’s Easter break has been extended by four days.

Education officials went on to say that this will give the Ministry more time to work closely with the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers and other organizations to reach an agreement.

Source : Antigua Observer