Female Cop Shoots Herself

According to reports from Antigua, a female police officer shot herself.

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the female police sergeant was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Langford Police Station.

Authorities verified that the event had place shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

This is a developing story.