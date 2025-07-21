Antigua govt praises progress of cruise port upland development

Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) proudly welcomed a high-level government delegation including Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne and Minister of Tourism the Hon. Charles Fernandez, to the Upland Development site on July 15, 2025. The site visit formed part of a scheduled update on the multi-million dollar cruise infrastructure project currently transforming the landside area along Newgate Street.

During the tour, officials received a comprehensive walkthrough of the first phase of development, which is on track for completion by November 2025. This phase includes construction of a world-class passenger terminal designed to support the growing demand for homeporting operations. It will also feature a vibrant array of shopping and dining options that showcase the rich culture and appeal of Antigua and Barbuda as a leading cruise destination.

The Hon. Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed his satisfaction with the pace of construction during the site visit, stating,“I’m very pleased with the progress of the work. When I came here about three months ago for the groundbreaking; I never anticipated that you would have piled off the entire area and that a couple of the buildings would be significantly advanced. It tells me that the pace of work is extremely impressive, and we look forward to the completion of the first phase.”

Reflecting on the transformation, the Prime Minister added:“I recall eleven years ago when we assumed office, this area was littered with very unsightly sunken barges and boats. I even recall myself and Minister Fernandaz actually visiting one of the largest ships at the time that was docked and we felt so embarrassed, when the captain pointed out just how unsightly the area was,”he continued “So what is happening now with the completion of the second phase; this space in essence will be transformed into a beautiful cruise tourism facility.”

Hon. Prime Minister Browne also praised the public-private partnership with Global Ports Holding (GPH):

“Today has proven that it was a very good decision to partner with Global Ports Holding, because along with the benefits to the people of Antigua and Barbuda that we have seen including the increased head tax and arrivals, I’ve also seen that this project is catalyzing local investments.”

“For example – I see a three-story building going up here to the north side of the Upland Development build out and I’m told it’s an Airbnb property with pool and so on. This is the kind of transformation that we are so happy about. I’d encourage more entrepreneurs to get involved in the space with the many opportunities being provided; so once again congratulations Global Ports Holding – we are very pleased, and you can be assured you have the continued support of my administration and we’re looking to take our cruise tourism product to new heights.”the Prime Minister concluded.

The Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism echoed similar sentiments:“What we are seeing today is a clear indication of what the cabinet and government acquired in terms of working with GPH,”he continued“Antigua and Barbuda was the first country in the region to sign with GPH and irrespective of the naysayers, they couldn’t understand the vision and the concept. So everything will be first-class, the facade will be unbelievable, the whole presentation coming into Antigua will be something that is going to be the envy in my opinion of most of the Caribbean”

Also expressing his excitement on the progress and responding to the government’s endorsement, Gasper George, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, commented:“We’re proud to report that the Upland Development is progressing on schedule, with several major milestones already completed. Cruise calls last season increased by over 10% compared to the previous year, and homeporting grew by more than 20%; clear indicators of the growing demand for Antigua and Barbuda as a cruise destination. The government’s confidence in our efforts speaks volumes, and we will continue to deliver results that generate lasting positive impact for the people of Antigua and Barbuda in many years to come.”

Antigua Cruise Port extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for its continued partnership and support. ACP remains committed to delivering a world-class gateway that will enhance the cruise experience while promoting sustainable tourism growth for the destination.