Antigua halts visa waivers for African travelers amid Ebola concerns

In a proactive measure to shield its population from the Ebola virus, the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has announced the immediate halt of visa waivers for all travelers originating from African nations.

The Cabinet reviewed ongoing international developments regarding the spread of Ebola and other serious infectious diseases, prompting the implementation of tighter border restrictions. Under the new precautionary policy, all applicants from African countries will be required to fully disclose their travel history for the 45 days prior to their screening.

Maurice Merchant, Director General of Communications in the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that these strict immigration measures are part of a broader national policy to maintain heightened vigilance and preparedness.

Merchant also sought to reassure the public regarding the nation’s readiness. “The Cabinet assures all citizens that the Ministry of Health, under Minister Michael Joseph, alongside the Port Health Unit and national agencies, have advanced response protocols to effectively address any potential public health threats,” he said.

The administration has reiterated its strong commitment to protecting the health and safety of its citizens through these strengthened border control and public health measures. Government representatives confirmed that they will continuously monitor emerging global health concerns to ensure the island nation’s biosecurity remains intact.