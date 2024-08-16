Antigua increases port surveillance in response to Mpox

Subsequent to the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Mpox a public health emergency of international concern, Antigua’s Ministry of Health in a statement said a decision has been made for a multistakeholder approach to increase surveillance at the ports of entry of Antigua and Barbuda and at health care facilities across the country.

The laboratory of Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre is equipped to conduct diagnostic testing of suspected cases, should the need arise, the release stated.

Mpox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus which is similar to the smallpox virus. Persons typically experience a fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, back pain and/or fatigue.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek attention from their health care provider. Suspected cases of Mpox will be reported to the MOHWSTE’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

The virus is spread from person to person by direct contact with the rash, bodily fluids (fluid, pus or blood from skin lesions), and scabs. Clothing, sheets, towels and other objects can also be sources of infection. The virus can also be transmitted from a pregnant mother to her unborn child. Respiratory secretions can be a potential source of infection.

Although there is no specific treatment for Mpox, preventative measures are key to reducing the risk of transmission. The public is advised that frequent handwashing, and routine wet cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces may prevent infection.

Persons are therefore strongly advised to adopt these public health measures to avoid becoming infected with the Mpox virus.