Antigua issues excessive heat warning as temperatures reach 50 °C

Excessive heat warning Antigua

On Tuesday, the Antigua and Barbuda Met Service issued an excessive heat warning, which is likely to remain until Thursday at 6 p.m.

Heat Index or Feels-Like Temperature: Max of roughly 50 °C or 122 °F, according to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service.

According to the Met Service, the combination of high temperatures, moderately high humidity, and weak winds will create dangerously hot conditions.

The threat of health problems, primarily for sensitive people, is expected to be considerable, with potentially wide-ranging consequences.

Within 12 hours following the commencement of extremely hot circumstances, an excessive heat warning is issued.

If any symptoms of heat illness are present (such as dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, or intense thirst), the Met Service recommends moving to a cool place and drinking liquids, preferably water. Heat stroke is the most deadly type of heat disease, with symptoms such as complete or partial loss of consciousness or confusion, as well as a high body temperature.

It advises everyone to stay aware and take precautions, such as staying cool and hydrated. Check on elderly relatives, friends, and neighbors.