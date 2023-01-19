Antigua Labour Party (ABLP) wins the 2023 General Elections

Gaston Browne Re-elected As Prime Minister Of Antigua and Barbuda

Gaston Browne and his Antigua Labour Party (ABLP) have been re-elected for a third successive term in office following elections on the Eastern Caribbean island of Antigua.

Browne’s ABLP took 9 of the 17 electoral seats while the main opposition party UPP 5. The Barbuda People’s movement won 1 seat. Other seats are still being counted.

Voting began at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and according to reports, there was a steady flow of people to the over 180 polling stations set across the island.

Over 60,900 people were able to participate in today’s election.

The ABLP was challenged by candidates from the United Progressive Party (UPP), Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Bermuda People’s Movement (BPM), and three independents.

This page will be updated.