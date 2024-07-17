Antigua: Man sentenced to 17 Years in prison for raping Ex-Girlfriend

A man who raped his ex-girlfriend five years ago after luring her to meet him under false pretences has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The man, who was on trial for two counts of rape, was found guilty of one in April. The victim, who was not present for the sentencing, claimed that the man was enraged by the suspicion that she was involved with someone else.

The incident occurred around a month after the six-month relationship ended. The victim reported that the man was ignorant, short-tempered, abusive, moody, jealous, and appeared to have multiple personalities.

She also spoke of several occasions where she had suffered severe beatings from him. Justice Ann-Marie Smith acknowledged that the prisoner’s upbringing was exposed to extreme violence and cruelty, which may have contributed to his misogynistic behavior.

She emphasized that the prisoner had never received any counseling or psychological treatment, allowing his violent and misogynistic tendencies to escalate. The court believes that the prisoner should subject himself to intensive psychological counseling and treatment.