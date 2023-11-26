Antigua: Man slashes his throat and jumps off boat

Antigua: Bizarre self-harm incident

On Saturday, a man was hospitalised in Antigua after allegedly slashing his throat with a knife before jumping off a boat near Ordnance Bay in English Harbour.

The man, in his 30s, was discovered in the sea soon after 8 a.m., metres away from a flaming boat.

He was rescued by EMTs after first opposing their assistance, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a neck injury as well as a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.

The boat was entirely damaged as well.

The investigation is still ongoing.