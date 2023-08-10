Antigua: Mother & daughter take trip to space on Virgin Galactic

Today, two Antiguans made history by becoming the Caribbean’s first mother-daughter spaceflight team.

Keisha Schahaff, 46, a health coach, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, a student at Scotland’s University of Aberdeen, took off earlier today on Virgin Galactic’sVSS Unity from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

They felt weightless for a few minutes as they traveled 55 miles (88 kilometers) above the earth’s surface.

After winning a competition in November 2021, Schahaff and Mayers were ready to embark on their historic expedition.

This is Virgin Galactic’s second commercial space trip.

The trip, which has an introductory price of $200,000, is being provided free of charge to the lucky girls.