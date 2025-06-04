Antigua named Caribbean’s best emerging culinary country

ANTIGUA NAMED AS CARIBBEAN’S BEST EMERGING CULINARY CITY

The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda has officially been nominated for Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards, a recognition that cements the destination’s flavourful rise in the global culinary spotlight.

This nomination is a defining moment in the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s three-year journey,to reposition the islands as a leading force in Caribbean culinary tourism.

“We have long believed that Antigua and Barbuda’s food story is one worth telling – and now, the world is listening,” said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. “This nomination is a reflection of our rich culinary heritage, and a celebration of the chefs, farmers, and creatives who continue to elevate our national identity through food. We proudly invite the world to taste Antigua and Barbuda.”

Key to the transformation, is the Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month initiative that reimagined the traditional idea of the popular Restaurant Week into a full-scale, month-long celebration of Antiguan and Barbudan cuisine, culture, and creativity. In addition to Restaurant Week, the Month includes FAB Fest (Food, Art and Beverage Festival), a vibrant, signature event that combines the islands’ top chefs, mixologists, artists, and food producers, as well as Eat Like A Local, a growing directory and digital map of certified vendors, food stalls, hidden gems, and authentic dining experiences.

The Caribbean Food Forum, a platform that brings together thought leaders, chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, and policymakers from across the region to engage in critical conversations around the future of Caribbean cuisine, food security, and culinary innovation, and curated Chef Events – offering intimate dining experiences and live cooking demonstrations also enriched the culinary month experience.

“With a deliberate investment in food culture, talent development, and experiential programming, Antigua and Barbuda has transformed from a destination known for its 365 beaches to one that now delights with 365 flavours and counting”, said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Shermain Jeremy, Culinary Month Lead and Special Projects and Events Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority when asked about the nomination, said, “to see this nomination happen is deeply rewarding. Culinary Month is about more than food. It’s about identity, pride, opportunity, and showing the world that small islands can lead big ideas. From our passionate chefs and mixologists to the small vendors in roadside stalls, we’ve built something rooted in culture and powered by the community – and we’re just getting started.”

“We now invite everyone to join us by casting a vote and showing the world what Antigua and Barbuda has to offer”, said Jeremy.

Voting is now open through August 15, 2025, and Antigua and Barbuda is calling on all food lovers, fans of the destination, and members of the diaspora to vote and support the destination’s continued culinary rise.