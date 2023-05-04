Antigua names Angela Bassett as tourism Ambassador

Angela Bassett and Dawnn Lewis have been named Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Ambassadors.

During yesterday’s cabinet meeting, the decision was made to appoint both leading Hollywood actresses as Tourism Ambassadors.

According to the administration, “Miss Bassett has shown her love for Antigua by visiting frequently and using her star power earned through participation in scores of films.” Miss Lewis, who has been in Grey’s Anatomy, A Different World, and other films and sitcoms, enjoys Antigua.”

Bassett and Lewis will not be compensated for their efforts because the government stated that their “appointment is voluntary, does not involve any remuneration, and they have agreed to make appearances on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda.”

Both leading ladies are currently in Antigua and Barbuda for the annual Sailing Week celebrations.