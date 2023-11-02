Antigua: National honours for (13)Thirteen outstanding individuals

Thirteen outstanding individuals and organisations received national awards in Antigua and Barbuda as part of the country’s 42nd Independence Day celebrations.

The awards were presented at a ceremony last evening at the national stadium.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin was among the awardees.

Here is the full list of national award recipients:

Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)

Steadroy Cutie Olivero Benjamin

Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN)

Robert A Barrett CN

Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)

Reginald Murphy GOH

Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)

Hyram Kelly Forde

Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)

Cicely Helen Dorsett

Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Christophine Agatha Eugenie Charles

Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Hyacinth Vanessa Reiffer

Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)

Millicent Octavia David

Grand Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOH)

Howard Allen

Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)

Georgette Agatha Welsh

Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)

Carl Knight

Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)

Hilson Glanville Joseph

Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)

Antigua Distillery Ltd

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (SILVER)

Breast Friends Foundation Inc.

To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (BRONZE)

Rotary Club of Antigua