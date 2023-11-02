Antigua: National honours for (13)Thirteen outstanding individuals

Thirteen outstanding individuals and organisations received national awards in Antigua and Barbuda as part of the country’s 42nd Independence Day celebrations.
The awards were presented at a ceremony last evening at the national stadium.
Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin was among the awardees.
Here is the full list of national award recipients:
Knight Grand Cross of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN)
Steadroy Cutie Olivero Benjamin
Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN)
Robert A Barrett CN
Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN)
Reginald Murphy GOH
Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)
Hyram Kelly Forde
Grand Cross of The Most Illustrious Order of Merit (GCM)
Cicely Helen Dorsett
Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Christophine Agatha Eugenie Charles
Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Hyacinth Vanessa Reiffer
Grand Cross of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GCH)
Millicent Octavia David
Grand Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOH)
Howard Allen
Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)
Georgette Agatha Welsh
Officer of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH)
Carl Knight
Member of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH)
Hilson Glanville Joseph
Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (GOLD)
Antigua Distillery Ltd
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (SILVER)
Breast Friends Foundation Inc.
To be awarded an Institutional National Honour in the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (BRONZE)
Rotary Club of Antigua