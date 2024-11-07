Antigua: Scotland Yard to investigate the murder of MP Asot Michael

Antigua lawmaker stabbed to death at home, police say

Member of Parliament Asot Michael found dead London’s Metropolitan Police will be asked to assist the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda with the investigations into the murder of MP Asot Michael and two other recent homicides.

The Foreign Ministry has been instructed by Cabinet to seek the assistance of sleuths from London’s Metropolitan Police, with its headquarters at Scotland Yard. The Government will also be enlisting the services of a forensic pathologist from the United Kingdom.

The experts will provide their expertise into Tuesday’s murder of the independent legislator, whose bloodied body was found in his Dry Hill home. Police have so far identified a suspect in the grisly killing.

The UK investigators will also assist in the probes into the murder of 17 year old Yennifer Bridge and 15 year old Achazia James.