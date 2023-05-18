Antigua successfully completes 6 month HPV vaccination programme

Antigua and Barbuda reported that it is successfully completed the six month Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination program that was developed by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)

Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph gave the update to cabinet yesterday.

A note from the cabinet meeting said: “Consequently, the PAHO is being moved to scale-up and integrate HPV testing in ten clinics throughout Antigua and Barbuda. The HPV can cause Cervical Cancer in women that can lead to death. The HPV Vaccine can prevent the virus from spreading and harming the host”.

HPV is one of the most commonly spread sexually transmitted infections (STIs) globally.

The World Health Organisation said two of the most common “high-risk” genotypes (HPV 16 and 18) cause approximately 70 per cent of all cervical cancers.

Data from PAHO reveals that cervical cancer was the third leading cause of death in women on Antigua and Barbuda from 2014-2018

Source : Loop News