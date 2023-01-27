Antigua temporarily halts chartered flights originating from West Africa

The Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet has decided to temporarily suspend chartered aircraft originating from West Africa. Antigua Airways’ efforts to arrange a few charters were discovered to have been mimicked by another operator, who would have booked another charter without the government’s knowledge.

In a post-cabinet briefing, Minister for Information Melford Nicholas stated that the new Minister of Immigration had briefed the Prime Minister on the challenges posed by Antigua Airways flights and chartered flights arriving from West Africa, and had requested the immediate suspension of these passenger-carrying flights while the government reassesses a number of issues pertaining to visa requirements and, in some cases, onward travel to other destinations.

Minister Nicholas acknowledged that a number of individuals who arrived on previous planes are still in Antigua and may need to be deported to their home countries.

He stated that as a result of the suspension of further passenger flights into the country, the administration will have to prepare for an airplane to transport those individuals back home in the coming days and weeks.

The Minister of Information elaborated on the decision by explaining that Antigua Airways, in order to determine the commercial sustainability of the route, had arranged a few charter flights that were met with a degree of mistrust and clamor.

Since then, another operator has replicated Antigua Airways’ efforts by arranging a charter flight without the government’s knowledge.

The Minister stated that, according to intelligence reports, the purpose of the charter was to use Antigua as a stepping stone for individuals traveling to other countries. “It was brought to our attention, and we suspended the route accordingly.”

The Minister of Intelligence further disclosed that, based on their information, the individuals who were passing Antigua en route to other countries were likely headed to South America in order to get access to the southern United States border.

Nicholas stated that this was definitely not the government’s goal or purpose in establishing this aviation route.

The Minister stated that the government remains committed to building commercial flight links from Nigeria to Antigua via West Africa.

He stated that the government had conversations with an established airline, Air Peace, and that these discussions are ongoing. In the likely case that these conversations are finalized, transit between Antigua and West Africa will be established.

The government stated that it still aids Antigua in building new tourism, commercial, and cultural pathways.

However, it is aware of the issues posed by the number of chartered flights that have been formed on that route and wishes to ensure that, so long as Antigua exists in the international community, this option will not be exploited.

Source : Loop News