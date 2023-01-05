Antigua to be featured in the new season of BBC’s “The Apprentice”

Antigua & Barbuda will be featured in tonight’s season debut of “The Apprentice,” a popular British television business documentary series.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism stated in a press release issued today that the showing of the program tonight on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) coincides with the peak holiday booking season and will ensure that the twin islands are on the minds of millions of British travelers.

Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Investment, commented: “Antigua and Barbuda has generated a great deal of interest among the show’s viewers, who have caught the teaser and recognized the destination.”

“Our hospitable people, warm weather, turquoise waters, magnificent cultural places, incredible restaurants, and one-of-a-kind experiences will be plastered across television screens in British homes. Antigua & Barbuda are featured in the highly anticipated premiere episode of the season. This is an enormous promotion to begin the year, and we will continue to build on this momentum as we promote Antigua & Barbuda throughout 2023.”

The seventeenth season of “The Apprentice” includes 18 candidates vying to become the next business partner of British billionaire Lord Alan Sugar.

In April 2022, the participants, judges Karen Brady and Claude Littner, and crew flew to Antigua & Barbuda to film sequences for the show.

The candidates were divided into two teams, Boys versus Girls, and tasked with promoting island trips and excursions. The winning team was the one that generated the highest revenue.

The females selected a luxury catamaran ride with Tropical Adventures, while the boys opted for a cultural and historical tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nelson’s Dockyard.

“After learning as much as they could from our on-the-ground experts about how to function as guides, the teams made deals with local partners and sold excursions to ordinary tourists,” the tourism board explained.

The cast and crew of the show spent four days filming on the island and stayed at the Royalton Antigua.