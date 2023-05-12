Antigua to hold referendum in the future on dropping British monarch

Antigua and Barbuda has not abandoned its plans to remove the British Monarch from the position of head of state.

Following Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s return to Antigua and Barbuda on May 6 after attending King Charles III’s coronation in London, the government’s position on becoming a republic was communicated yesterday.

On Wednesday, the government examined the possibility of establishing a republic.

According to a cabinet statement, “despite their participation, the Head of Government reiterated his administration’s determination to bring about a Republican form of Government, rather than continue ad infinitum the constitutional monarchy as it now exists.”

Yesterday, Ambassador Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that a referendum will be held in the future but did not specify when.

King Charles III is the head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as 14 sovereign entities known as Commonwealth Realms.

Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Belize, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have all stated their intention to remove the British Monarch from the position of head of state.

Apart from abolishing the monarchy, Hurst stated that the Gaston Browne Administration hopes residents would be “wise enough sometime in the future” to vote in favor of delegating Antigua and Barbuda’s supreme court powers to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

