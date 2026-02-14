Antigua to host elite racing cup in April 2026

In April 2026, Antigua and Barbuda will host the debut of the Antigua Racing Cup, a high-performance sailing event designed for professional teams.

Positioned at the end of the spring season, this four-day regatta provides a competitive finale for yachts before they depart the Caribbean for northern waters.

The competition emphasizes elite race management and technical precision, utilizing dual scoring systems to accommodate a diverse international fleet.

By leveraging the island’s established maritime infrastructure, organizers aim to provide efficient logistics and world-class racing conditions near English Harbour.

This new fixture further cements the nation’s status as a premier global yachting destination supported by local tourism authorities.