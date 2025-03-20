Antigua to pay Cuban doctors 100% of their salary

The threat by the Trump Administration to declare the Cuban Medical Brigade as equivalent to “Human Trafficking” is not supported by the payment method and the contractual arrangement into which the Governments of Cuba and Antigua and Barbuda have entered.

Nevertheless, the government has made a decision to pay the Cuban Medical Brigade of Doctors and Nurses 100% of the contractual amount and to have each doctor or nurse receive the entire payment rather than a portion; statutory deductions will also be made from each pay package, as is done for every worker in Antigua and Barbuda.

This approach has been communicated to the US Government Officials and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda awaits the US Government’s response.