Antigua to sell yacht owned by Russian oligarch Andrei Guriev

The Antigua and Barbuda Government will shortly put a notice in the media announcing the sale of a mega yacht owned by the Russian billionaire Andrei Guriev.

Since early 2022, the Alfa Neroyacht has been docked at Falmouth Harbour.

Both the 82-metre warship and the billionaire in the fertilizer industry, Guryev, are subject to sanctions by the United States Treasury Department. Former government officer and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last year, Antigua and Barbuda security officials conducted a search of the vessel in an effort to identify its owner. Businesses in the area were cautioned against conducting business with sanctioned oligarchs.

During today’s post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Melford Nicholas told reporters that the Alfa Nero was virtually “abandoned” in Antigua and Barbuda.

Nicholas stated that the government is attempting to avert a future disaster because the owner of the luxury sailboat is not maintaining it.

Nicholas stated that Antigua and Barbuda would have conferred with U.S. authorities before taking action.

The revenues from the sale of the Alfa Nero would remain in the hands of the Antiguan government, but Nicholas said that the United States may request access to the monies in the future.

The 2007-built Alfa Nero is estimated to be worth $81 million.

A note from the cabinet meeting stated that sale notices will be published for ten days in order to comply with the legal conditions for a forced sale.

The note added, “If the owner does not claim the vessel within that time period, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, having designated the vessel a threat to shipping and the harbor where it is moored, will sell it to the highest bidder.”

Nicholas continued, “We are operating in accordance with the legal advice of a renowned Caribbean jurist, which is based on our law and international treaties.”