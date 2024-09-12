Antigua Tourism Authority Partners with Premier UK Gospel Awards

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority UK Hits a High Note with the Strategic Partnership in the Premier Gospel Awards 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Premier Gospel Awards 2024, a prestigious event that celebrates the vibrant and inspiring UK gospel music scene. Led by Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism, UK & Europe at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority this collaboration emphasizes the cultural ties between our nations and showcases the power of music in fostering connections and shared experiences.

This year, the Premier Gospel Awards introduces an exciting new category: ‘Best Worship Group,’ which spotlights the exceptional talent and spiritual dedication of worship groups across the UK. The shortlisted groups—New Jerusalem Worship Team, KXC, Sounds Of Liberty, and Tab Worship—have not only demonstrated remarkable musical talent but have also led their congregations into profound spiritual experiences. Their nomination is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the significant impact they have made in the gospel music community.

As the public voting phase nears its conclusion, the stakes are high. The winning group will be awarded a grand holiday to our twin-island nation, Antigua and Barbuda, courtesy of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. This all-expenses-paid prize includes accommodation at the Harbour Island Residences, a valued partner of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, who are providing their well-appointed two-bedroom villas for the winners’ stay. Located in the beautiful Jolly Harbour Marina, these residences offer the perfect base for the winners to explore. The prize also includes tickets to the Playing to Inspire Concert on April 12th, offering a unique opportunity to continue celebrating the powerful connection between music and faith, while showcasing the rich musical heritage of Antigua.

The ‘Best Worship Group’ category not only highlights individual worship groups but also underscores our shared dedication to preserving the spiritual legacy of gospel music. Notably, the New Jerusalem Worship Team includes musicians who have supported BRIT Award artist Raye, Sounds Of Liberty features singers who have performed with some of the biggest names in Afrobeats, and Tab Worship has been a guest performer at Stormzy’s private birthday event. These connections highlight the broad influence and exceptional quality of the talent within the UK gospel music scene.

“Faith and music are key elements of our culture in Antigua and Barbuda, so we are delighted to support the Premier Gospel Awards and celebrate the incredible talent within the UK gospel music community,” said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “This partnership reflects our commitment to cultural exchange and the promotion of spiritual and artistic excellence.”

“We at Premier Gospel are thrilled to partner with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority for our upcoming awards. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to celebrating cultural excellence. We’re also grateful for the fantastic prize they’re offering—a unique holiday experience in Antigua and Barbuda for our winners,” said Muyiwa Olarewaju OBE, Station Director.

For your chance to vote and support these talented worship groups, visit WWW.PREMIERGOSPELAWARDS.ORG.UK