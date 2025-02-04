Antigua Tourism Minister Celebrates Sandals Commitment to Human Capital Development

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Foreign Affairs and Immigration, the Honorable Charles Fernandez, has publicly lauded Sandals Resorts for their commitment to employee development, recognizing them as a leader in empowering their team members.

This commendation came during a recent Sandals Corporate University (SCU) graduation ceremony at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort, where twenty Sandals managers and supervisors from across the region received Diplomas in Hospitality Leadership in partnership with Accelerating Leaders and the Florida International University. Eleven of whom were team members of Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa.

Minister Fernandez specifically highlighted Sandals’ visionary approach in consistently offering learning and development opportunities, underscoring the importance of investing in human capital within the hospitality sector.

He said, “the investment Sandals makes in its team members throughout the SCU represents one of the best investments any organization can make – an investment in people. Since its inception in 2012, the SCU has been a transformative force, issuing thousands of certificate, diplomas and credentials that empower Caribbean nationals to advance in their careers and lead with confidence.”

The graduation ceremony celebrated the completion of the SCU’s Diploma in Hospitality Leadership Programme, a 16-week course that took this cohort of students through crucial modules in human resources, management, customer relations, and leadership, all vital components of effective leaders in the ever evolving hospitality industry.

The significance of the event was further emphasized by the presence of key figures such as Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts, who delivered an inspiring address virtually, along with representatives from both academic partners, highlighting the collaborative effort to nurture future leaders within the Sandals organization.

David Latchimy, general manager of Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa, expressed immense pride in the graduating cohort, emphasizing Sandals’ dedication to developing future leaders and setting a high standard for the regional hospitality industry. “Sandals’ commitment to

its team members serves as a model for other organizations, demonstrating the significant benefits of investing in employee growth and development.”