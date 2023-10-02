Antigua under storm warning for Philippe, schools closed on Tuesday

Antigua’s tropical storm watch has been elevated to a tropical storm warning, joining its sister island Barbuda.

Philippe was approximately 20 miles east of Barbuda around 5 p.m.

Antigua’s government offices closed at 2 p.m. to prepare for the hurricane. The Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre has declared that all critical sections and in-patient services, including the Emergency Room, will remain open. The hospital, on the other hand, has advised people not to go out in dangerous storm conditions unless it is an emergency.

The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, according to the latest update from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Education has taken the decision to close schools tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This is according to a statement posted by the Government Information Services.

It notes the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has upgraded the tropical storm watch to a warning for both Antigua and Barbuda, amidst the impending severe weather from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The Met Office has indicated that the chance of storm-force winds impacting us is now at 90 per cent for Barbuda and 70 per cent for Antigua.

Additionally, several of the island’s public educational institutions are used as shelters and are currently being activated by NODS to be available for public access from 6:30 pm.