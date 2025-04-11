Winair & ABTA Unite for Caribbean Tourism Growth

Winair and the Antigua Tourism Authority Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Caribbean Tourism

Winair, is pleased to announce a dynamic new partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, effective March 1st of this year. This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to significantly enhance the promotion of Antigua and Barbuda as Caribbean destination and to highlight Winair’s vital regional connectivity to the islands.

Winair currently provides direct services from Antigua to Sint Maarten, Tortola, St Kitts and Dominica, with a total of 17 weekly flights. Through its base in Sint Maarten, Winair conveniently connects Antigua with many more destinations in the Caribbean, US and Europe, thanks to its interline and codeshare partnership. Recognizing this crucial role of seamless travel in showcasing the exceptional experiences of Antigua and Barbuda, both organizations will work synergistically to effectively engage target audiences across the Caribbean.

“Winair is happy to start this partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority,” stated Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “We firmly believe that by uniting our strengths, we can significantly elevate the profile of both the airline and the destination Antigua and Barbuda within the Caribbean market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing convenient and reliable air travel options that facilitate regional tourism and connect communities.”

Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism Caribbean & Latin America for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, commented, “We are delighted to join forces with Winair in our mission to further establish Antigua and Barbuda as the premier choice for Caribbean travelers. This strategic alliance will enable us to develop impactful and engaging marketing initiatives that showcase the unique allure of our islands and inspire more visitors to experience our unparalleled hospitality and attractions.”

The cornerstone of this partnership will be the development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns that are designed to reach and inspire Caribbean travelers and leverages the strengths of both Winair’s extensive regional network and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s destination expertise.

Winair and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority are confident that this partnership will yield significant benefits for both organizations and contribute to the continued growth.