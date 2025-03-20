Antigua’s Denounces US Court’s Intrusive Demands in Alfa Nero Case

Antigua to Challenge U.S. Court Request for Bank Account Information on Individuals and Entities

The government of Antigua has made a discussion on the outrageous and invasive request filed in Federal Court in the USA, requesting information on the Bank Account of several persons, banks and entities in Antigua and in the United States, regarding the Alfa Nero Sale.

The law firm that has agreed to appear on behalf of the defendants in the case, describes the request as “a misuse of the Courts in the United States,” and the system of Justice.

The cost of defending this frivolous request for all kinds of records—despite the fictitious and unjustifiable claim of the whereabouts of Ten Million United States Dollars—is substantial.

The defense will be required to spend tens of thousands of dollars.

The Attorney General explained that if the lawsuit is not defended, a default judgement will be entered against the defendants and the cost would then be even greater.

The lawsuit has been described as a fishing expedition and the court in the United States is likely to quash the subpoena that has been filed by the Russian Citizen who claims ownership of the vessel.