Antigua’s PM Browne assumes chairmanship of ECCB monetary council

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston A. Browne, will assume the Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council during an official Handing-Over Ceremony, which will take place at the Conference Center of the American University of Antigua in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda, on Thursday, 17 July from 5:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Browne succeeds the Honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge who chaired the Council from February 2025, effective upon her appointment as Premier of Anguilla.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council rotates alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Handing-Over Ceremony will feature a Ceremonial Parade with the Antigua and Barbuda National Cadet Corps; a Cultural Performance from the Antigua and Barbuda Dance Company; and addresses by Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine; Outgoing Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, Honourable Cora Richardson‐Hodge; and Incoming Chairman, Honourable Gaston A. Browne.

The ceremony will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel and broadcast live on ABS Television and Radio.