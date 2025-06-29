Antigua’s Hit Reality Show Launches Regional Casting for ‘Love Link Caribbean’

Love Link TV & Productions is thrilled to announce that casting is officially open across the Caribbean for the highly anticipated first season of Love Link Caribbean, a newly formatted reality dating series building on the momentum of the region’s groundbreaking pilot, The Mixer.

Following the pilot’s premiere, which garnered over 18,000 views within its first 48 hours, Love Link Caribbean marks an exciting evolution of the concept, expanding its reach to singles from across the region. The series invites bold, adventurous, and romantically hopeful individuals to be part of a dynamic new chapter in Caribbean entertainment.

As the first dating reality show filmed entirely in Antigua and Barbuda, The Mixer captivated audiences with its authentic connections, real moments, and island charm. Love Link Caribbean takes that foundation to a new level, with a region-wide casting call aimed at showcasing the diversity, beauty, and personalities of Caribbean singles from all walks of life.

“Our vision has always been to create a show that reflects who we are as Caribbean people, our culture, charm and complexity when it comes to love and relationships,” said Donald and Jamila Watkins, creators and executive producers. “By expanding our casting reach, we’re inviting even more untold love stories into the spotlight.”

Hosted by Antigua’s own Shermain Jeremy and Mario Connor, the show blends island landscapes with meaningful matchmaking challenges, heartwarming moments, and a few unexpected twists. More than just entertainment, Love Link Caribbean aims to reshape how romance and regional identity are portrayed on screen.

“These days, dating can feel superficial, especially on TV,” said Jamila Watkins, co-creator and producer. “With Love Link Caribbean, we’re creating space for real connections and meaningful stories, while showcasing Caribbean people who are proud of where they come from and what they stand for.”

CASTING IS NOW OPEN!

Apply at: www.lovelinktv.com

Open to Caribbean nationals, ages 21-35

Deadline to apply: August 8, 2025

Filming begins: October 2025